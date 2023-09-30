CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A special rally took place on Saturday in Canfield to honor Ohio’s fallen police officers.

The fourth annual Back the Blue Ohio Rally took place at the Canfield Green.

The event was free and open to the public and included several events including a bike rally from Austintown to “the green,” a car show, a children’s area, live music and a special service to honor those who were killed in the line of duty.

“You have pledged to protect our families, you have pledged to protect our properties but most importantly, you have pledged to sacrifice your lives to sometimes total strangers you don’t even know,” said Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti.

Donations were also accepted at the rally. They will go toward helping the children of fallen officers.