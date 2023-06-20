CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s not even halfway through the year and Ohio State Troopers are once again posting significant numbers for drivers caught speeding well beyond posted limits.

Video from a recent stop on Route 11 in Columbiana County shows the driver clocked at 104 miles an hour. The speed limit there is 70.

“We’re seeing more and more people just speeding at excessive speeds, egregious speeds,” said Sgt. Bridget Matt.

So far this year, state troopers have already cited 111,000 drivers across the state for excessive speed. Surprising as that figure might be, it’s actually down from previous years. Year-to-date figures show 2023 numbers down slightly from last year at the same time and significantly below 2021, during the height of the COVID pandemic.

“Even at that, there’s no need for driving at 100 miles plus her hour. It’s reckless and it puts lives in danger,” Matt said.

While a speeding ticket will add two points to a driver’s license, those cited for reckless operation will see six points tacked on. Twelve points could bring about a license suspension.

Besides speeding, the driver in Columbiana County didn’t even have a valid license.

“Unfortunately, we hear almost every excuse under the sun for the reason people speed. It’s never really a good one. It’s never good enough to be speeding,” Matt said.

With highway construction season in full swing and much higher fines for violations in work zones, troopers are reminding drivers to be responsible and slow down.