CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – After more than 25 years on the bench as both magistrate and judge, including an assignment earlier this year with the Ohio Supreme Court, David D’Apolito is about to perform a career make-over.

Next month, D’Apolito will start his new job as City Manager in Canfield. He started thinking about this many months ago after laws covering how judges run for office changed, allowing candidates to be more political. It left him wondering if he really even wanted to run again for his seat on the Seventh District Court of Appeals.

“I really thought long and hard about it. I prayed about it, talked to my family,” D’Apolito said. I had to do things that I’m not comfortable doing. I had to say things I’m not comfortable saying that I don’t think a judge should say,” D’Apolito said.

Then, about six months ago, D’Apolito was approached by Canfield Mayor Don Dragish about the open manager’s position.

“At first, I didn’t take it very seriously, and then I began to think more and more about it,” D’Apolito said.

That’s when he did some research.

“The city manager is not permitted to participate in any politics, especially with council,” D’Apolito said.

That sold him on the idea. Now comes the process of converting his 30-year skill set as a lawyer and judge into a job he considers much like a CEO’s.

“We do have personnel issues at all the courts. We do have management issues. You know, it’s a leadership position,” he said.

There’s a learning curve to his new job, and he’s working his way through that. D’Apolito said one of his goals will be to help local economic development, especially building up the area around the Village Green.

In the meantime, D’Apolito credits interim manager Chuck Colucci, who’s also the city’s police chief with helping him learn the ropes.

At this point, D’Apolito plans to resign from his position with the Court of Appeals at the end of this month and be sworn into his new job sometime in January.