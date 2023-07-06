CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio (ESCEO) is hosting hiring events to find substitute teachers for the 2023-24 school year.

These events will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on July 13, August 4, August 16 and September 15 at 7320 N. Palmyra Rd. in Canfield.

Anyone with an associate’s degree or higher can substitute teach. The Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments (MVRCOG) also assists candidates with the process to become a substitute teacher.

Areas in need of substitute teachers include Austintown, Boardman, Campbell, Canfield, ESCEO, Lowellville, Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Poland and Struthers.

For more information, contact Sandy Furano at s.furano@esceasternohio.org or 330-533-8755.