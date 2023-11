CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair has been recognized as one of the most generous fairs in the state.

Out of 64 county fairs, Canfield’s Junior Fairboard placed third in the “Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer Contest” which collects donations for local food banks.

They won a prize of $2,000 for collecting just over 7,400 pounds of food.

The Adams County Fair won first place for collecting more than 16,000 pounds of food.

In total, more than 228,000 pounds of food was donated.