CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The “help wanted” sign is out in the Canfield Schools.

First News learned that both principals at the high school are leaving the system to take jobs outside the district. Head Principal Michael Moldovan had been with the Canfield schools for the last 22 years.

The Board of Education recently agreed on a hundred-million-dollar renovation plan for schools in the district. The Board will eventually need to place a bond levy on the ballot to pay for that.