CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard man picked up during an undercover sex sting in Mahoning County learned his sentence Tuesday.

Erick Wade, 46, will spend 12 months on probation and have to pay fines and court costs as part of his sentence that was handed down in a Canfield court.

Wade pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, according to court records. Other charges against him were dismissed.

Wade was picked up by Beaver Township Police and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force on March 31. The investigation centered on prostitution occurring at Beaver Township area hotels, motels and truck stops.