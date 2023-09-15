CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- A former Mahoning County Sheriff’s Deputy found himself on the other side of the law Friday.

John DeMart appeared in Canfield court on charges of theft and computer fraud.

Detectives with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office say DeMart had been working in the Pro Shop at Kensington Golf Course.

He’s accused of pocketing some of the greens fees that golfers would pay, and then adjusting the club’s computer system to make it appear as though golfers never played.

His bond was set at $10,000. He’s due back in court again next month.