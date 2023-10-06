CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A former golf course employee who pleaded guilty Friday in Mahoning County Area Court to stealing greens fees will serve 15 days in jail after pleading guilty to five counts of misdemeanor theft.

In exchange for those pleas, prosecutors dismissed fifth-degree felony counts of telecommunications fraud against John DeMart, 65, a former deputy with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

Under the terms of the plea agreement approved by Judge Molly Johnson, DeMart will have a 180-day jail sentence with all but 15 days suspended. He will also serve three years probation and reimburse Kennsington Golf Course $190.

The charges were filed Sept. 14.

Investigators said DeMart was working in the pro shop and altering tee times to make it appear golfers did not show up while pocketing their money.

Prosecutors originally wanted DeMart to only serve one year of probation but Judge Johnson increased it to three years.

DeMart left the department in 2007 on a medical disability. Since then, he has been arrested and convicted at least twice.