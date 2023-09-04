CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Five juveniles were arrested at the Canfield Fair Sunday night after a fight, according to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene.

Sheriff Greene says the disturbance happened around 10:30 p.m. near the ride, called Zipper.

Sheriff Greene says the teenagers were acting unruly and fighting. Four of the teenagers – ages 13, 15, 15, and 16 – were arrested and taken into custody. One other was cited.

The teens were charged with aggravated riot, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

No word yet on when the teens will be in court.