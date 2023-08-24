CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — After several months of work, the expansion of South Range High School’s stadium is complete.

The expansion includes two new buildings: one housing a concession stand and Raider team shop, and the other containing restroom facilities. A plaza overlooking the field has also been built to allow room for fans to socialize without missing any of the game.

The expansion also brings two new ticket booths at the main entrance and a finished walkway under the grandstands.

The project was funded entirely by community donations and South Range Athletic Boosters fundraisers.

The Boosters expressed their gratitude to donors, stating “Their belief and collaboration have made this ambitious endeavor a reality.”

The official inauguration ceremony will be held prior to the Raiders’ first home game on Aug. 25 with arrival at 4:45 p.m. and a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. The South Range marching band, cheerleaders, and football team will be present to help welcome the community into this new space.

The South Range Athletic Boosters announced the groundbreaking of the project back in May.