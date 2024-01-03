CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – An employee at a grocery store in Canfield reported an unusual discovery last Friday in an aisle near the meat department.

According to a police report, an officer was called to the store on E. Main Street around 3:45 p.m. for a report that a worker from another company found what appeared to be suspected drugs near the meat section of the store.

The report stated that the small glass container with a black lid contained what tested positive for cocaine.

Police confiscated the cocaine, which weighed approximately 1 gram, but investigators were unable to determine who left it behind.