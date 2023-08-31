CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s now day two of the Canfield Fair, featuring plenty of fun activities if you plan on going.

This year marks the 177th Canfield Fair. The fair began yesterday, where First News went live throughout the day covering everything from 4-H events to County Agricultural Hall of Fame inductions.

Click here to read about everything you need to know for the Canfield Fair: Hours, pricing, parking and more.

Here’s what’s on the schedule for today:

8 a.m. – Judging begins. Some of the animals today include lambs, pigs and ponies. Judging will last through this evening.

11 a.m. – Ribbon cutting ceremony, at the Michael Kusalaba Fund of the Youngstown Foundation Event Center Stage.

11 a.m. – The high school band show will be rocking along at the grandstand.

2 p.m. – The Junior Fair Youth Day Program starts for the coronation of the Mahoning County Junior Fair Royalty King and Queen. Located at the Michael Kusalaba Fund of the Youngstown Foundation Event Center Stage.

Veterans can get into the fair for free today.