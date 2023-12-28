YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A case involving the alleged sexual assault of a teenager will now be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

A Mahoning County grand jury returned an indictment Thursday against William Hutchko and Rachel Hoover, of Canfield.

Hutchko faces charges of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, both third-degree felony charges, and sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor charge.

Hoover faces two counts of sexual battery, one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and endangering children, all third-degree felony charges; as well as sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor.

According to criminal complaints filed in Struthers Municipal Court, Hoover and Hutchko engaged in sexual acts with a teenager under 16 after giving the teenager methamphetamine.

The complaint says both defendants admitted to the crime, which occurred in October.