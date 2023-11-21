CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield community is mourning after the sudden death of K-9 Officer Nix. On Tuesday, the police department and the community said an emotional goodbye.

Tuesday afternoon in Canfield was cold, gray and rainy. The weather matched the emotions of a somber ceremony for an officer laid to rest.

“It’s a bond that’s really hard to explain,” said Aaron Young, Nix’s handler.

“It makes us all want to cry but it’s awesome,” said Kyle Young, K-9 Officer Cutrona’s handler.

Nix passed away suddenly on Nov. 13. It was a stunning loss for his partner that now leaves a gaping hole in the Canfield Police Department.

“Not only was he my work partner, but he was a member of the family as well,” Aaron said.

That family is bound by a thin blue line.

Aaron’s brother Kyle is also an officer in Canfield. Cutrona is by his side every day.

“They’re always there for us. They don’t complain. You might have a partner that comes in having a bad day. That dog is always happy to see you and always happy to go to work,” Kyle said.

The two brothers have shared the same dream since they were kids.

“Before I ever got into policing, that’s all I ever wanted to do was be a K-9 handler,” Kyle said.

The support shown for this fallen officer has been nothing short of overwhelming.

“I’ve been getting letters from different people I’ve never even met before. The furthest one that I’ve noticed so far was from California,” Aaron said.

The department plans to add another K-9 officer for Aaron with the help of a $1,000 donation from Back the Blue. But, nothing will ever quite fill the void that Nix left.

“All that dog wanted to do was work. He loved everybody, a very personable dog. You just loved seeing him,” Kyle said.