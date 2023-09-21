CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County students with special needs took the Bob Dove Field by storm Thursday for the chance to be athletes.

Over 140 kids from 11 county schools were at Canfield’s Champion Day. They played soccer, football, tennis and cheerleading all while Canfield High School seniors led the fun.

Those with Canfield Schools say it’s important to adapt these sports for the kids and foster relationships and inclusion between the students.

“It develops a friendship, and the students know who they are, and at Canfield, they know each other when they walk down the hall,” said Josie Homsey, in special services at Canfield Schools.

“I have a son with special abilities, so for me, this is very passionate. We have great kids here in Canfield, and I just want to make sure that we appreciate our students with special abilities,” said Superintendent Joe Knoll.

Canfield Schools worked with adaptive and behavior coaches to modify the sports so all students could participate, hoping to hold the event again next year.