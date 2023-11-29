CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield woman was found guilty of a reduced charge Tuesday in her child-endangering case.

Felisa Vogrin, 35, was originally charged with child endangering and domestic violence. According to court records, she was found guilty of a reduced charge of disorderly conduct, and the domestic violence charge against her was dismissed.

Vogrin was charged after police were called on October 27 for a report that a child was complaining of being in pain and unable to sit down. The child then admitted that a family member struck his buttocks several times with a 2×4 piece of wood, according to a police report.

According to the report, the child reported that Vogrin hit him about 30 times because she was upset about his behavior.

According to the report, the child’s backside was extremely red with visible marks.

According to the report, police spoke with Vogrin, who admitted to spanking the boy about seven times with a bed slat, saying she does not usually do so but that other ways of correcting the child’s behavior hadn’t been working.

Children Services was contacted over the incident, and charges were later filed against Vogrin.

According to court records, Children Services ruled that the incident was determined to be disciplinary.

Vogrin was sentenced to six months of probation, a fine and to serve five days in a community service program, court records state.