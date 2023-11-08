CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield woman is facing domestic violence and child endangering charges stemming from an investigation into a child’s injuries at a local elementary school.

The principal of the school called police October 27 to report that a child was complaining of being in pain and unable to sit down. The child then admitted that a family member struck his buttocks several times with a 2×4 piece of wood, according to a police report.

According to the report, the student reported that earlier that day the family member, identified as Felisa Vogrin, 35, hit him about 30 times because she was upset about his behavior at school.

The school nurse reported that the student’s backside was extremely red with visible marks.

School employees said they had contacted the suspect regarding the child’s behavior, she came to pick him up and then brought him back to the school.

According to the report, police spoke with Vogrin, who admitted to spanking the boy about seven times with a bed slat, saying she does not usually do so but that other ways of correcting the child’s behavior hadn’t been working.

Children Services was contacted over the incident, and charges were later filed against Vogrin.

Vogrin was arraigned Friday and was ordered not to have unsupervised contact with the child. She is scheduled to appear in court again at 4 p.m. on November 28.