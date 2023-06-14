CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – After several months of discussions about how to proceed with new schools, the Canfield School Board Wednesday evening settled on a plan. It will be what’s known around Canfield as Plan A. Now, the voters must be convinced to spend the money to get it done.

Wednesday evening, Superintendent Joe Knoll gave the Canfield School Board a plan to vote on concerning replacing and renovating the district’s buildings, which the board unanimously passed.

“The recommendation on the table is exactly what the committee proposed to you all,” Knoll said.

The committee is the 40-person facilities committee that met 10 times starting in January and came up with what became known as Plan A. It calls for $15 million in renovations to Canfield High School, a new middle school on the current middle school site, a new elementary school and administrative offices at the Hilltop site, along with the demolition of C.H. Campbell Elementary and the middle school. The total cost is $104.9 million.

“It will help our kids get into new buildings where they can have an educational experience that they deserve,” said Traci DeCapua, a member of the school board.

Originally, the plan was to replace the middle school with a three-story building, but the board was told the plan can be altered to a two-story building.

“Now, by doing that, it’s going to stretch that new facility all the way around that current building, which is going to limit some of our opportunities to get outside, have grass, playgrounds and that type of thing,” Knoll said.

School board member Dave Wilkeson discussed segmenting construction and renovations — doing some now and some later.

“The least expensive bond would be about $80 million,” Wilkeson said.

Wilkeson was convinced that the plan approved by the board was the way to go.

“From a fiscal responsibility question, this is the absolute least expensive way we can do this,” Wilkeson said.

“Not everybody is going to be happy. There are pros and cons to every plan that we heard and reviewed,” DeCapua said.

The Canfield School Board did not vote on placing a levy on the November ballot to pay the $104 million cost. That vote will come sometime in July.