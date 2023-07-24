CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – In today’s day and age, it can be easy to lose sight of life’s simple pleasures.

One Canfield man is reminding people of the importance of taking a step back and learning how to appreciate the little things.

All it takes is a friendly honk and a wave to keep a smile plastered on Christopher Wetzel’s face.

Waving at cars and getting them to honk back is a job Wetzel takes very seriously, keeping track of each honk he gets.

“The most I ever got was 1,800,” he said.

If you drive down Route 46 in the afternoon, chances are you’ll find him. At 3 p.m. every day, he sets up shop at the foot of his yard with his wagon, chair, umbrella and sign.

He has been doing it for years, but his level of enthusiasm never wavers.

Wetzel first started waving at trucks at the truck stop with his mother Gloria as a young child.

In the 1990s, Earl Evans would drive trucks out west, and when he’d get on the turnpike, he’d see Wetzel.

“We had a tree he sat under, and people would leave stuff under his tree at night when they came by, and then he’d leave stuff out for them, and so he had such a network of people up there,” Evans said.

And he still does.

After his mother Gloria passed away, he is keeping that tradition alive.

Evans has since taken Wetzel in, and they’ve been living together ever since.

“He tells me all the time, that’s what makes me happy. That’s what makes me happy is being out there with his people,” Evans said.

People have even changed their route home from work just so they can get their daily dose of Wetzel.

“There was one guy that came. He said, ‘You know, I used to go home Route 11,’ and he said, ‘I heard about him so now I get off and go down 46 just so I can blow the horn at him,'” Evans recalled.