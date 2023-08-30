CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2023 Canfield Fair has begun. It’s Ohio’s largest county fair, and for 177 years, it has been put on by the Mahoning County Agricultural Society.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the Canfield Fair?

The Canfield Fair is open Aug. 30 – Sept. 4, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Rides open each day at about 11 a.m.

How much does the Canfield Fair cost?

The prices for tickets vary by age and day. Below is a list of the Canfield Fair prices:

Every day 6 years and under: free

Wednesday Ages 7-12: $4 Ages 13 and over: $6 Ages 62 and over: $4

Thursday Ages 12 and under: free Ages 13-17: $4 Ages 18 and over: $8

Friday Ages 7-12: $4 Ages 13 and over: $10 Ages 62 and over: $6

Saturday and Sunday Ages 7-12: $5 Ages 13 and over: $10

Monday Ages 7-12: $4 Ages 13 and over: $8



A three-day pass costs $21, and a six-day pass costs $41.

Parking is free at the fairgrounds, and there are also shuttle services available for senior citizens between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday from noon until midnight, there will also be buses making continuous loops from the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center (MCCTC).

All-day ride bands are $25 on Wednesday and Thursday and $30 on Friday through Monday. All riders, regardless of age, need a ticket or ride band to ride. Individual ride ticket prices are posted at the ticket booth windows in the amusement area, and the number of tickets for each ride will vary.

When is Boyz II Men performing at the Canfield Fair? How much are Boyz II Men tickets?

Boyz II Men will be performing at the Canfield Fair grandstand at 7 p.m. on September 4.

Tickets can be purchased online on Ticketmaster beginning at $79.

Koe Wetzel will also be performing, on September 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for this concert are also available online on Ticketmaster, starting at $69.

Concerts will be held rain or shine.

The following items are not permitted in the grandstand for concerts: professional cameras, recording devices, backpacks/large bags, knives, firearms and weapons of any kind. Wanding and bag checks will be enforced.

Grandstand show tickets

If you purchase tickets to the grandstand shows, such as Boyz II Men, Koe Wetzel, Truck and Tractor Pull or the Demolition Derby, you still must purchase your tickets to enter the fair. Your grandstand tickets will be presented at the grandstand to enter the show.

There is a box office located in front of the Grandstand and is open daily. You can also purchase tickets directly online through Ticketmaster.

2023 Junior Fair

The Mahoning County Junior Fair Youth is located in building 25.

A full schedule for the 2032 Junior Fair can be found here.

Canfield Fair food and drinks

One of the main things that draw people out each year is the food — from the funnel cakes to the fries, the ice cream, and of course, the lemonade.

Some stands are cash only, while others do accept credit and debit cards.

What will the weather be like during the Canfield Fair?

Chelsea Simeon and Kristen McFarland contributed to this report.