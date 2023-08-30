CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair kicked off Wednesday with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

It’s Ohio’s largest county fair, and for 177 years, it has been put on by the Mahoning County Agricultural Society.

The Canfield Fairgrounds covers 350 acres with a variety of exhibits, rides, livestock, crafts, and of course, fair food! There is a whole slate of events set for Wednesday: from gardening to milk-a-cow to wood carvers.

Wednesday, seven people who made a big mark in Mahoning County agriculture were also inducted into the County Agricultural Hall of Fame.

Pearle Burlingame was the 1962 Canfield Fair queen and became active with the Farm Bureau. J.C. Hedge was a county extension agent for 33 years. Jesse and Roger Martig are behind Martig Farms. Clifford Morrison was the manager of the experimental farm for 30 years. David Myers is a pony expert, and Wade Wehr was a cow expert.

Another big part of the fair is the 4-H shows and competitions.

Kids from all across the Valley show their animals to a panel of judges in a variety of categories.

“There is also showmanship, where they go up and ask you questions about your animal, and it’s based on your knowledge of your animal,” said Evan Davis.

The fair goes from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. through September 4. The prices of tickets vary by age and day.

Parking is free at the fairgrounds, and shuttle services are available for senior citizens between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.