CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – In the never-ending quest for holiday lighting supremacy, anything worth doing is of course worth overdoing. But when it comes to decking the halls and trimming the tree, there are some things to keep in mind.

“I think people get caught up in the moment of the holidays and don’t really think about the safety part,” said Canfield Fire Deputy Chief Matt Rarick.

Rarick said as people are stringing their lights together and putting more extension cords together, they’re also putting a strain on their electrical systems.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fire departments across the country have responded to 790 home structure fires each year.

The main culprit?

“You want to make sure you’re only using one extension cord. You shouldn’t chain them together,” Rarick said.

Rarick suggests turning off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed. He adds that LED lights are a safer option than those traditional incandescent bulbs.

“LEDs are typically safer. They’re using a lower voltage of electricity. You can put more strands together. The incandescent bulbs can break, exposing wires,” he said.

Also, if you are a fan of a live tree, make sure to keep it watered. Remember those lights are also a heat source.

“That Christmas tree can burn up in seconds and create a massive amount of fire in a short amount of time,” Rarick said.

Lastly, keep an eye out for any frays or damaged wires, and be aware of anything unusual with the holiday display.

“You could have smells inside your house or an electrical smell burning. If you have a breaker trip, investigate while that breaker is tripping. Don’t automatically try to turn that breaker on,” Rarick said.