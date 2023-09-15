CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Organizers of a fundraiser established to raise money for the children of fallen police officers hope this month’s event will draw hundreds to the Village Green in Canfield.

The 4th Annual Back the Blue rally will be held on Saturday, September 30.

Organizers say the event will feature food, music, a car show and kids’ entertainment.

Organizers say the rally is meant the show the community’s support for law enforcement and to help the families of those officers who died in the line of duty.

“When we started out, it was to help with those expenses of kids in school, funeral expenses, things like that, just to help families in need. Now, we’re hoping that it grows to the size where we can actually have an official scholarship for the kids,” said Christine Oliver, with “Back the Blue.”

The event will begin at noon with a motorcycle run down State Route 46 to the Green and continues until 6 p.m.