CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Thanksgiving turkey’s reign is just about over for another year and now, it’s all about Christmas. A local group of families is already doing Christmas in a big way with their annual Tour of Lights.

“The Tour of Lights is a collection of extreme Christmas decorating maniacs,” said Mike McAndrew with Canfield Christmas Lights LLC.

McAndrew is one of the two dozen self-described maniacs in the Valley who participate in the display.

Wednesday afternoon, McAndrew braved the rain to put up his annual light display in Canfield, all in preparation for lighting it up for the first time on Thanksgiving Day.

“This display, which covers Fairview Avenue, is about 54 houses when it’s done,” he said.

But this isn’t your average Christmas light display. All the lights are programmed and tuned to music on the radio. For each house, you tune in to a different station and watch the display.

McAndrew has been building and programming these displays for 20 years. He’s excited by how much the technology has changed and grown.

“Technology has grown by leaps and bounds, so on the tour, you’ll see some new stuff — projection mapping, that’s probably where the future’s headed is pixels,” he said.

McAndrew says it’s not a hobby for the faint of heart. It’s expensive. Everything is custom-made and hand-built. But surprisingly, it doesn’t drive up his electric bill.

“There’s hardly any cost in electric, it’s all LED. But the materials, the time, it’s consuming for sure,” he said.

McAndrew got into the hobby during a rough time in his life and it was a good distraction. Nothing brings him more joy than to do a free tour and display for the community.

“It is something magical that you can give back to a community. The people that enjoy this… It’s heartwarming,” he said.

Many displays, including the Fairview Avenue lights, are on now. Most of the displays will be lit up until Jan. 1. Visit Canfield Christmas Lights LLC’s Facebook page for a complete list of the displays and their addresses.