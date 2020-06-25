Canfield man wants Ohio SUPCO to order board of elections to put his name on ballot for sheriff

A man who wants to be sheriff of Mahoning County is asking the Supreme Court to force the Mahoning County Board of Elections to put his name on the November ballot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who wants to be sheriff of Mahoning County is asking the Supreme Court to force the Mahoning County Board of Elections to put his name on the November ballot.

Former Youngstown Police Detective Doug Bobovnyik was removed from the May Primary ballot and it was recommended that he be investigated criminally.

Bobovnyik filed to run as a non-party candidate, but there were discrepancies about him living in Salem and voting in Mahoning County.

In the complaint filed with the Ohio Supreme Court, Bobovnyik lists his address as Fairground Boulevard in Canfield.

Since the time frame is close to the election, Bobovnyik is also asking the court to expedite the case.

Bobovnyik filed March 16 as an Independent candidate to appear on the May ballot for the office of sheriff.

According to the complaint, the Mahoning County Board of elections considered the petition during a May 19 meeting during which Board Member Dave Betras questioned Bobovynik’s residency in the county.

The decision was deferred to the May 26 meeting of the board. Prior to that meeting, Bobovynik says Betras subpoenaed several people to attend that meeting, including Bobovynik’s wife. However, that subpoena was received by Bobovynik who said his wife was in Florida and could not attend, the complaint stated.

At that meeting, Bobovynik explained that when he decided to run sheriff in 2018, he was living in Salem — about 500 feet from the Mahoning County line. He says he moved to a car lot on Mahoning Avenue in Mahoning County that had an apartment above the business and established a residence there before moving to Canfield in March 2020.

Bobovynik said Betras aggressively cross-examined him at the May 26 meeting and accused him of having an extramarital affair, according to the complaint.

The board ultimately ruled that he did not fulfill the criteria to serve as a candidate and his name did not appear on the ballot.

The Board of Elections has until 21 days to respond to the complaint.