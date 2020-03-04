Canfield man to enter plea to charges related to illegal gun sales to Mexico

Investigators searched a home in Canfield in 2018, related to the case against Paul Groves.

According to the indictment, Paul Groves would sell high-powered rifles to a group, which would transfer them to Mexico

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — A Canfield man indicted on federal firearm charges is expected to plead guilty next week.

Paul A. Groves entered his intent to change his plea Tuesday in the U.S. Southern District Court Of Ohio.

Groves faces a count of conspiracy to defraud the United States for his actions as the owner of High Power Armory on Market Street.

A superseding indictment in the case said Groves lied about selling rifles and other firearms to people from Indiana between March 2014 and April 2015.

According to the indictment, people known as “The Indiana Group” and others would buy high-powered rifles and then transfer the weapons to Mexico.

Among the rifles that were purchased were 62 Barret .50-caliber sniper rifles as well as other military-style weapons, the indictment said.

He is also accused of purchasing a machine gun in violation of federal firearms law.

A Columbus man was also indicted with Groves and has already entered a guilty plea in the case.