CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield man will have to spend five days in jail and be labeled as a sex offender after pleading guilty in Canfield Court Friday morning.

Gilbert Bruss had originally been arrested in December 2021 after police found that he had been sending sexually suggestive texts to a young girl.

In court, he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual imposition.

Judge Molly Johnson sentenced Bruss to 60 days in jail but suspended all but five of them.

“If you were to be found proven guilty of violating your probation, I would have the right to ask you to serve anywhere from one to 55 days. You understand that?” Judge Johnson said.

As part of his sentence, Bruss will have to pay a $500 fine and register as a tier one sex offender for the next 15 years.