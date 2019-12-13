Canfield man indicted on charges of hitting garbage collector during police chase

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield man with a long history of legal trouble has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash in November that left a pedestrian in the hospital.
Brandon Ferrier, 23, was indicted Thursday afternoon on charges of vehicular assault and failure to comply with a police officer.
He’s also facing charges of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.
Prosecutors say Ferrier drove off during a traffic stop in Austintown on November 6.
They say moments later, he ran down a garbage collector.
Ferrier has been charged with running from officers several times before.