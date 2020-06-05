Canfield man ‘honored’ to continue work of late Ohio representative

Cutrona recently voted on two bills, both he feels will benefit citizens and businesses in the Mahoning Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Al Cutrona said he is honored and prepared to follow in the steps of Don Manning in the House of Representatives for Ohio’s 59th District.

“The loss of Don Manning was devastating for everyone, for his community, for his friends, his family, and so I took that moment in knowing that we needed to have somebody there to carry on the legacy of Don Manning, to carry on the voice of the Valley,” Cutrona said.

On March 20, Manning passed away at the age of 52 from an apparent heart attack.

On May 28, a selection committee announced it would choose Al Cutrona of Canfield to fill the seat.

“I was honored by the idea that I can do so much good here in the community, a place where I’ve lived nearly my entire life. It’s something that I’m very passionate about,” Cutrona said.

Cutrona said he is from the Mahoning Valley and has great plans for the people and businesses in the area.

“We need to make sure, especially even more so now with the pandemic, that the businesses that closed, that they can, in fact, reopen and that we can bring jobs here and sustain the jobs that we currently have,” he said.

Cutrona is currently the chief operating officer of the Northeastern Ohio Infectious Disease Association, an infectious disease medical practice. Cutrona says with his experience in this field, he is able to use his knowledge to help make conscious decisions concerning the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“My knowledge and experience within that will be, I think, beneficial,” he said.

Cutrona recently voted on two bills, both he feels will benefit citizens and businesses in the Mahoning Valley. House Bill 253 makes changes to the state’s fireworks laws.

“Fireworks are obviously, they can be dangerous, so you want to make sure you take every precaution that there is, and I think that this does a great job in allowing for safety and celebration,” he said.

House Bill 253 would establish the following changes:

Prohibits the discharge of fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance;

Requires retailers to provide safety pamphlets to customers with the purchase of fireworks;

Allows local governments to restrict the dates and times that a person may discharge fireworks; and

Establishes a 4% consumer fee on all fireworks that goes toward firefighter training programs and administration of the Fire Marshal’s fireworks law.

The other bill, Senate Bill 310, if passed by the state Senate, will provide COVID-19 relief funding to Mahoning County.

“This is great in helping stimulate the economy, helping small businesses, and that’s what I’m here for. I want to make sure the small businesses can succeed and that people that are unemployed now have a job to come back to,” Cutrona said.

With Senate Bill 310, Mahoning County is set to receive a total of $7.4 million to the county, municipalities and townships for COVID-19-related expenses through the CARES Act.

Cutrona also said many of the continued capital re-appropriations projects will be going toward Youngstown State University to help with various renovations and updates to the campus.

Cutrona said he is excited to get started in his position and to be able to serve the area he calls home.

“I think it takes a person that is from here to know what we need and to voice that down in Columbus,” Cutrona said.

Cutrona said he wants the community to know they can reach out to him at any time by calling (614) 466-6107 or emailing Rep59@ohiohouse.gov.