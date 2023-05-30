BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A case against a Canfield man accused of an assault during an event at the Mahoning County Republican Party headquarters last year is now closed.

According to court records, the court found Dennis Zimmet not guilty of assault last week, noting that there was insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he acted knowingly to cause or attempt to cause physical harm.

Zimmet was charged with assault following an event April 27, 2022, with Senator J.D. Vance, who was running for office at the time.

Boardman police said officers were called for a disturbance while Vance was speaking. A man told police that he was there to drop off some signs and decided to stay for Vance’s speech but also to protest Vance.

According to a police report, Zimmet and several people told the man to leave, but he refused, saying he had permission to be there from county GOP officials. Zimmet had been accused of bumping the man in the chest while forcing him away from the doors, causing him to fall to the ground during the incident.

Zimmet told police that the man tripped, then stepped up in a fighting stance, but others arrived and no fight took place.