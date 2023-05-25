POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield man is facing a drug trafficking charge following a traffic stop in Poland.

Ron Zoldan was charged with drug trafficking, drug possession, speeding and driving with an expired license after he was pulled over about 11:50 p.m. Friday on Main Street.

According to a police report, officers on patrol say Zoldan was driving about 41 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone when he pulled over. Officers said Zoldan’s speech and behavior were erratic. He allowed officers to search him and his Cadillac Escalade, the report stated.

Officers found a glass pipe in Zoldan’s pocket, close to 100 different pill bottles with different medications throughout the Escalade dispensed in Ohio and Florida, a Molly kit, a glass jar of marijuana, individual baggies of a powder, a grinder, vape pens with suspected THC, 23 naloxone strips, three iPhones, a needle and $3,411 in cash, among other paraphernalia.

Field tests on some of the drugs tested positive for heroin and methamphetamine, the report stated.

Zoldan was arraigned in Struthers Municipal Court Monday where bond was set at $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 10.