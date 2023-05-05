LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- A Canfield man was secretly indicted for the death of a woman in Columbiana County in 2022.

According to court records, Lowell Horst, 28, was arraigned on Thursday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

Leslie Coss, 81, of Massillon died in the September 23, 2022 crash. She was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with Horst’s vehicle in West Township. The 83-year-old driver of the vehicle that Coss was in was flown to a Canton-area hospital in serious condition.

Horst was arraigned by Judge Scott Washam and he is being held in the Columbiana County Jail on $75,000 bond.

His pretrial is scheduled for June 16 with Judge Megan Bickerton.