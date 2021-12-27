CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Canfield man was issued a summons after police said he sent sexual messages to an 11-year-old girl on Christmas Eve.

According to a police report, officers were called Dec. 24 to a house on Callahan Road on reports of a domestic situation where an adult man was accused of sending an 11-year-old girl graphic sexual messages.

When police arrived, they questioned 55-year-old Gilbert Bruss, III, who they say appeared intoxicated. According to the police report, Bruss initially denied sending the messages to a girl, who he had interacted with earlier that night at a Christmas party.

Officers determined that several screenshots taken from the victim’s phone originated from Bruss’s phone number and included statements that he wanted to perform a sex act on the child, the report stated.

Police say that Bruss admitted to sending the messages and that he thought the child was 13 years old, the report stated.

Bruss was taken to the police station for booking but suffered a medical emergency and was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He is charged with importuning and is scheduled for a court hearing Dec. 28.