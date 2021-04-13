Canfield Local Schools looking to hire drivers

Training is provided and the hourly wage starts at $20

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield Local Schools is holding a job fair next week for those interested in becoming a driver for the district.

The district needs part-time drivers with the potential for full-time work with benefits. Training is provided and the hourly wage starts at $20.

During the event, applicants can learn more about the position, tour the transportation department and take part in on-site interviews.

The job fair will be April 23 from 10 a.m. to noon at 39 Wadsworth Street in Canfield.

Candidates need a valid driver’s license and must pass drug and alcohol tests.

