Canfield Library welcomes new in-house café

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A new café has opened in the Canfield Library.

LiB’s Café offers in-house roasted specialty coffees and pastries made from scratch.

It also has a full espresso bar for lattes and cappuccinos, as well as several loose leaf and boba teas.

The café is also offering cookies from Orange Avocado and dog treats from Jax Snacks, two local businesses.

Owners Ben and Lindsay Ratner said they’re excited to bring their products to the community.

The Ratners bought a roastery in Salem in 2015 and since then, have expanded their business to include operations in the Best Western Dutch Village Inn and Greenford Christian Church.

The name LiB’s Café is a combination of Ben’s and Lindsay’s names. They, along with their four kids, are a family of avid readers who feel very at home in a library.

LiB’s Café is currently open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

They are hoping to take advantage of the library’s outdoor seating when weather and the pandemic permits.