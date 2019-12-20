Canfield leaders discuss strengthening city’s economy for successful future

In a comprehensive plan, leaders discussed wanting to fix traffic issues and develop new housing areas

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – City leaders in Canfield got together with local business and community leaders to talk about the future.

Canfield Mayor Richard Duffett and city manager Wade Calhoun explained some of the ideas that could be included in a comprehensive plan for the next decade.

It includes dealing with traffic issues along Route 224, bringing more business development to the Village Green and developing new housing areas.

“With the good news from LG Chem and Lordstown Motors coming in, we started this comprehensive plan before that. As we get this good news, we’re gonna position Canfield to thrive on that good economic news,” Duffett said.

The mayor said a larger public forum will be held in February at the Canfield library.

The final comprehensive plan should be ready next spring.