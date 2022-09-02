CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair continued Friday many at the junior fair were preparing for another round of competitions.

At the older end of the age group, you find the 4H and outstanding youth royal courts. These kids are an inspiration to any young ones looking to get into agriculture and 4H.

The 4H king and queen both say it is a lot of work to get to their position but absolutely worth it.

“This has been my dream since I was 8 years old and I am so happy and blessed that I finally got to do it,” said Lexie Shehan, 2022 4H royal court queen.

Those on the court continue to enter competitions in the junior fair.

Other things to look out for at the fair include the first ever AG day, which started at 11 a.m. at the grandstand.

It was a place to get hands on and learn more about agriculture.

Event organizers say it reminds everyone that the fair still centers around agriculture.