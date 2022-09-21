CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- The Mahoning Valley Skilled Trades Expo at the Canfield Fairgrounds is a two day event attracting high schoolers to learn about job opportunities in the skilled trades.

There could be 5,000 students attending Wednesday and Thursday. It runs from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and Thursday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. for the public Wednesday only.

The Expo is a collaboration between trades groups and educational service centers, providing students and adults with the opportunity to explore trades through a variety of interactive exhibits representing more than a dozen in-demand trades.

The evening is open to the general public to visit and learn more about trades including boilermakers, bricklayers, carpenters, electricians, elevator constructors, insulators, ironworkers, laborers, operating engineers, painters, plaster/cement masons, plumbers & pipefitters, roofers & waterproofers, sheet metal workers and teamsters. There is no cost to attend.

More than 5,000 students in grades 7-12 are expected to attend the Expo during times reserved exclusively for schools. Over the course of two days, more than 50 school districts in Columbiana, Lawrence, Mahoning, Mercer, Portage and Trumbull counties will bring students to experience the trades at this event.

The event is possible through sponsorship from: The Builders Association, NECA IBEW Electricians, T. Bruce Campbell Construction Company, Western Reserve Building Trades, Lencyk Masonry, Sodexo | Roth, Power Tool & Supply Co, Sunbelt Rentals, Connell Incorporated, Ohio Laborers Apprenticeship, the Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio, Columbiana County Educational Service Center and Trumbull County Educational Service Center.

Individuals can find more information about in demand trades, the Mahoning Valley Skilled Trades Expo and postings for local trades jobs at mvskilledtrades.com.