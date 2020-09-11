Canfield High School to host emergency response training

The training is meant to prepare police and fire departments for an emergency on school grounds

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday at Canfield High School, first responders will undergo a critical incident response drill.

The training is held every year. It is meant to prepare police and fire departments for an emergency on school grounds.

They will specifically be focusing on what is called Warm Zone Extraction. This is for the tactical medics who are trained to respond alongside law enforcement to practice entering a building safely before the all-clear is given.

“When that event occurs, that’s not when you want to learn how to do it. That’s why we do a lot of training with Scott, and he actually assisted on the training of our tactical team so we have a really good working relationship with them,” said Cardinal Joint Fire District Capt. Troy Kolar.

“It’s good for our officers for that familiarity with the layout of the building,” said Canfield Assistant Police Chief Scott Weamer.

School staff were given the safety protocols ahead of the school year and will not be participating in Saturday’s drill.

More stories from WKBN.com: