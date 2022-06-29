CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Some paperwork problems are holding up what was to have been the start of a new gazebo project for the city of Canfield.

The structure was to be torn down Wednesday to make way for a new, larger one, but organizers with the city and Canfield Rotary discovered they were missing some paperwork, such as documentation explaining who actually owns the Village Green where the gazebo sits.

“At one time, Mahoning County did not exist. Actually, this was part of Trumbull County, so through the discovery process, we found out that we’re not exactly sure who controls the right of way here,” said Anthony Nacarato, a member of the Canfield Rotary.

Officials are now working with ODOT to get the information they need.

This is actually the second gazebo on the site. The first was completed in 1889, three years before Mahoning County was incorporated.

Leaders with Rotary, who are raising money to pay for the work, hope the delay will only last a couple of weeks and the new structure will be finished in time for the Canfield Fair.