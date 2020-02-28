Canfield fudge makers invited to eat with Brantley Gilbert ahead of Friday concert

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield couple who owns a goat farm will be providing some food for country singer Brantley Gilbert ahead of his concert at the Covelli Centre Friday night.

Marsha and David Coakley own Frog Pond Farm in Canfield. They belong to the Farmer Veteran Coalition because David is a retired member of the Air Force.

Through the program, they got an email saying the country singer was sourcing food for his tour meals from local veteran farmers and asked if they were interested in participating during his local tour stop.

The Coakleys are known for their goat milk soaps, but recently their fudge sales have also gone up.

Last week, Gilbert’s crew ordered 12 pounds of their goat milk fudge and also sent along a once-in-a-lifetime surprise.

“We’re just super excited that we actually get to have dinner with his crew and then we have a meet and greet with him personally, later on in the evening before the concert,” Marsha said.

“I expect to see lots of fudge in Brantley Gilbert’s beard. It’s going to be pretty cool. I’ve never done anything like that, go backstage and get to eat with the crew, and I’m curious to see how well it’s received, the fudge. It’s like one of those things, once you start you can’t stop, like Lays potato chips. So it’s going to be pretty neat to meet him. He’s been a big supporter for the Farmers Veterans Coalition and if you ever listen to his songs he’s very supportive of the veterans,” David said.

Thursday night, the Coakleys were packaging the fudge to send down to the Covelli Centre.

Of their various types of fudge, Gilbert wants to try their milk and dark chocolate, white almond and peanut butter.