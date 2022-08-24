CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A big honor for a local business. The staff with 898 Marketing in Canfield recently learned they were included in “Inc. Magazine’s” annual list of the nation’s top 5,000 most successful privately-owned companies.

The firm placed 18th in all of Ohio and was named the fastest-growing in the Youngstown area.

“It’s kind of surreal to see that all of the work that our team put into it, the clients who benefit from us, that we’re growing along with them,” said President Jeff Ryznar. “This honor is huge, not only for us but for the Mahoning Valley as well.”

898 Marketing opened in 2014 and has nearly 24 clients.