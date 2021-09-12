Canfield fire station temporarily closing, cite staff issues

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the Canfield fire stations announced it will be unavailable for the remainder of Sunday and Monday.

According to a recent Facebook post, Station 2 is closing temporarily due to “hardships with staffing.”

Station 2 is located at 7075 Herbert Road. Firefighters at Stations 1 and 3 will still be available to respond to calls while Station 2 looks to fill out their staff list.

They’re hiring both full-time and part-time positions.

The post says Monday they’ll be closed from 11 a.m. to 7 a.m.