A fire damaged plaza in Canfield is finally coming down

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire damaged plaza in Canfield is finally coming down.

Earlier this week, an excavator was tearing down parts of the Summit Plaza on Route 224.

A vehicle was also removed from the garage of what had been a used car dealership.

Flames destroyed a portion of the plaza back in late July, and forced businesses to relocate. Toulah’s Bridal, which fell victim to the fire, will be opening a new showroom in a few weeks in the Westford development.