Canfield farm to open for public to pick sunflowers

On Sunday, the public will be able to come out and pick sunflowers between 5 and 8 p.m.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local farm will be opening its field for the public to come pick sunflowers.

Angiuli’s Farm Market in Canfield has thousands of sunflowers in its field.

The sunflowers can be bought for $2 a stem, and it’s recommended you bring your own scissors if you have them.

Guests are also encouraged to take photos while out in the field.

“In January, we ordered the seeds. We planted a five acre field, and for every acre, we put 30,000 seeds down. So, there’s 150,000 sunflowers out there. And so they started blooming about a week ago,” said Carl Angiuli of Angiuli’s Farm Market.

The farm market will also be open during the sunflower picking.