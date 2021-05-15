Canfield Fairgrounds welcoming guests to enjoy the “Taste of the Fair”

Anyone coming out to the event will enter through Gate 9 at State Route 46

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fairgrounds are welcoming the community to enjoy some fair food this weekend.

It’s hosting a walk-through “Taste of the Fair” event on Saturday and Sunday.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, guests can walk through the fairgrounds and pick from a variety of food stands stationed throughout the property.

Anyone coming out to the event will enter through Gate 9 at State Route 46.

Admission is free and there’s available seating for families, officials said.

The 2021 Canfield Fair is scheduled to open on Sept. 1 after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.