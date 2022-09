CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- In the name of improving area water quality the Mahoning Soil & Water Conservation District is holding a pond-stocking fish sale at the Canfield Fairgrounds on Thursday.

Fish help sustain water quality, which in turn supports animal and plant life.

Area pond and lake owners should bring bags, totes and coolers from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. this afternoon.

They will have a variety of fish available, you can see them listed on your screen.