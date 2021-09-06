Canfield Fair vendor turns fries into scholarship funds

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There have been many vendors here at the Canfield Fair and one of them is doing something a little different.

The Springfield Township Ruritan Society sells French fries and have been doing so for the last 50 years.

The profits go towards many organizations – specifically those in Springfield Township.

All of the staff members are volunteers and come from various backgrounds.

“And all walks of life. We got teachers, superintendents, blue collar, white collar, doctors, lawyers, skilled tradesmen,” said club president Ron Stacey.

They have already gone through about 6,000 pounds of potatoes.

Since 2000, the club has given over $125,000 in scholarships.

The French fries are not the only thing you can enjoy at the fair. Today’s the last day to come out and enjoy the Canfield Fair so if you haven’t already taken advantage of all the great things they have to offer, make sure you come out this afternoon.