Canfield Fair announces country star, renowned rock group for this year’s entertainment

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair Board of Directors announced this year’s entertainment for the 175th Canfield Fair Monday morning.

Fair officials and Eric Ryan with JAC Live announced that Grammy-winning country star Darius Rucker will take the stage at the Grandstand at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Shinedown, the American rock group with the most #1 singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts, will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6.

Pre-sale tickets will be available online for both shows from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday with the password: CROW.

Pre-sale tickets for Darius Rucker can be found here, while pre-sale tickets for Shinedown can be found here.

Tickets will officially go one sale Friday at ticketmaster.com.

No tickets will be sold at the Canfield Fair Box Office until later this summer.

The Canfield Fair is also bringing back its Demolition Derby on Friday, Sept. 3 and the Canfield Fair Championship Tractor Pull on Saturday, Sept. 4.